Have We Hit Peak Facebook?

Facebook’s earnings are today after the close. ReCode asks the simple question, “Is Facebook still growing?”

“After months of bad news, Facebook unveiled its second quarter earnings back in July and reported less revenue than Wall Street analysts expected — and more importantly, fewer new users. In fact, Facebook didn’t grow at all in its most valuable markets, the U.S., Canada and Europe. It actually shrunk.

After years of tremendous user growth — Facebook has more than 2.2 billion users globally, and owns three other apps with more than one billion — Facebook had suddenly hit a wall.

Was last quarter a blip? Or is Facebook as big as it’s going to get? We’ll find out Tuesday afternoon when the company reports Q3 earnings…”