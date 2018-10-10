10 Wednesday AM Reads

Happy Halloween! My morning train reads:

What are you reading?

U.S. borrowing on pace to top $1.3 trillion this year, the highest since 2010



Source: Washington Post

• A Top or The Top? (Irrelevant Investor)

• Paul Volcker’s Guide to the Almighty Dollar (The Atlantic) see also Volcker Recalls Another Time the Fed Clashed With the President (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Billionaires are spending their fortunes reshaping America’s schools. It isn’t working. (Vox)

• 60% of world’s wildlife has been wiped out since 1970 (CBC News)

• ‘I’m Dr. Cohen’: The powerful humanity of the Jewish hospital staff that treated Robert Bowers (Washington Post)

