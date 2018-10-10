10 Wednesday AM Reads

Happy Halloween! My morning train reads:

• A Top or The Top? (Irrelevant Investor)
• Strong Earnings Haven’t Cured the Stock Market’s Blues (Wall Street Journal)
• The High Cost of Rising Tariffs (Real Time Economics)
• The Asset Management Industry Is Getting More Concentrated (Institutional Investor)
• Paul Volcker’s Guide to the Almighty Dollar (The Atlantic) see also Volcker Recalls Another Time the Fed Clashed With the President (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• Billionaires are spending their fortunes reshaping America’s schools. It isn’t working. (Vox)
• 60% of world’s wildlife has been wiped out since 1970 (CBC News)
• Where Chicago Trounces New York: Fixing Mass Transit (New York Times)
• ‘I’m Dr. Cohen’: The powerful humanity of the Jewish hospital staff that treated Robert Bowers (Washington Post)
• 5 Total-Body Workout Machines That Put Your Treadmill to Shame (Wall Street Journal)

What are you reading?

 

U.S. borrowing on pace to top $1.3 trillion this year, the highest since 2010

Source: Washington Post

 

What are you reading?

