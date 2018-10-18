Tesla’s Model 3: Look Inside

Bloomberg:

“The manufacturing analysts who spent 6,600 hours inside a warehouse north of Detroit picking apart a Model 3 have good news and bad news for Tesla Inc. The company now boasts the best technology of any electric car, with potential profit margins that would be the envy of most automakers. But Tesla is squandering that edge with wasted expenses linked to poor design and bloated manufacturing.”

The Model 3 costs about $2,000 more to produce than a similarly-priced BMW i3.

What Engineers Found When They Tore Apart Telsa’s Model 3







Here’s what you find when you take apart a Tesla.

Tearing Apart Teslas to Find Elon Musk’s Best and Worst Decisions

David Welch

Bloomberg, October 17, 2018,

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2018-10-17/tearing-apart-teslas-to-find-elon-musk-s-best-and-worst-decisions