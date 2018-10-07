10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• Tesla’s Model 3 Is Becoming One of America’s Best-Selling Sedans (Bloomberg) but see Bob Lutz: Kiss the good times goodbye (Automotive News)

• On Wall Street, the Bond Market Sets the Tone (New York Times)

• The Bizarre Story Of Why The FBI Suspected This Ohio Woman Was A Notorious Russian Hacker (Buzzfeed)

• The man who beat Monsanto: ‘They have to pay for not being honest’ (The Guardian)

• Bloomberg’s spy chip story reveals the murky world of national security reporting (TechCrunch)

• How DoL Fiduciary Clean Shares Improve Mutual Fund Performance (Kitces)

• Check out how much a computer cost the year you were born (USA Today)

• London Underground: The city’s elites went to war over basements. (Slate)

• Dishing up lies while proclaiming the love of facts, Trump and Sarah Sanders gaslight America (Washington Post)

• The Joke I Most Regret Comedians reflect on old material, evolution, and accountability. (Vulture)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Howard Marks, co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, which manages $122 billion dollars. Marks most recently wrote “Mastering the Market Cycle: Getting the Odds on Your Side,” which was released this month.

The Factor Horse Race



Source: Barron’s

