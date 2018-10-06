10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Southdown coffee, grab a seat by the corn maze, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• The Big Hack: How China Used a Tiny Chip to Infiltrate U.S. Companies (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Fidelity Is Thriving. Here’s What It Needs to Keep Thriving. (Barron’s)

• Taking Investment Teams from Good to Great (CFA Institute)

• Is Goldman Sachs’ new fund really just greenwashing stocks? (The Guardian)

• The Lie Generator: Inside The Black Mirror World of Polygraph Job Screenings (Wired)

• The Magic Binoculars: Robert Caro’s Writing Secrets (David Perell)

• #MeToo: One Year Later (Bloomberg)

• Devin Nunes’s Family Farm Moved to Iowa, Employs Undocumented Workers (Esquire)

• Welcome to Airspace: How Silicon Valley helps spread the same sterile aesthetic across the world (The Verge)

• Her Name Is Kathryn: The Woman Who Accuses Ronaldo of Rape (Spiegel)