Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 10.5.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending October 5th, 2018

Positives:

1. Unemployment rate decreased to an astonishing 3.7% in September (from 3.9%)

2. Jobless claims fell 8k w/o/w, from prior revised 215k to 207k.

3. Factory orders rose 2.3% m/o/m, higher than previous 0.8% decline.

4. PMI manufacturing index rose 0.9 in September, from 54.7 to 55.6.

5.ISM non-manufacturing index came in at 61.6 for September, beating expectations. ISM manufacturing index came in at 59.8 meeting expectations.

6. Nobody started a war or anything stupid like that.