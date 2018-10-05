Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 10.5.18

October 5, 2018 4:00pm by

Succinct Summations for the week ending October 5th, 2018

Positives:

1. Unemployment rate decreased to an astonishing 3.7% in September (from 3.9%)
2. Jobless claims fell 8k w/o/w, from prior revised 215k to 207k.
3. Factory orders rose 2.3% m/o/m, higher than previous 0.8% decline.
4. PMI manufacturing index rose 0.9 in September, from 54.7 to 55.6.
5.ISM non-manufacturing index came in at 61.6 for September, beating expectations. ISM manufacturing index came in at 59.8 meeting expectations.
6. Nobody started a war or anything stupid like that.

Negatives:

1. Blame Florence: Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 134k m/o/m, missing expected 180k.
2. Same store sales were up 5.7% w/o/w, down 0.1% from last week’s 5.8% gain.
3. Trade deficit increased to 53.2B in August, greater than 50.0B reported in July.
4. Construction spending rose 0.1% m/o/m, missing an expected gain of 0.4%.
5. PMI services index fell 1.3 points in September, from 54.8 to 53.5.
6. Country remains deeply divided by partisan strife, with POTUS pouring fuel on the fire.

Thanks, Matt

Read this next.

Posted Under