10 Weekend Reads

• A Billionaire’s Sears Fiasco Is Finally Nearing Its End. (Bloomberg)

• It’s Not What You Know, It’s How You Think (Medium)

• A Map of Every Building in America (New York Times)

• The Information Terrorists Trying to Reshape America (Wired)

• Checkpoint Nation: Immigration authorities are extending their reach deep into the interior, putting civil liberties in jeopardy for millions of people (Texas Observer)

• Trump’s Patron-in-Chief: Casino Magnate Sheldon Adelson (ProPublica)

• Fossil Discoveries Challenge Ideas About Earth’s Start (Quanta Magazine)

• The Complicated Politics of Alec Baldwin (Hollywood Reporter)

• Active listening? Hi-fi bars arrive in Los Angeles as In Sheep’s Clothing; Gold Line deliver vinyl-only audiophile sound (Los Angeles Times)

• Inside the Guts of the World’s Strongest Men (MEL)

Public Opinion on Legalizing Marijuana



Source: Pew Research

