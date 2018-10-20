10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Trader Joes coffee, grab a seat on the couch, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• The Bond King Speaks: Doubleline CEO Jeffrey Gundlach Offers His Best Investing Advice (Forbes)

• Sex on the Sidelines: How the N.F.L. Made a Game of Exploiting Cheerleaders (Vanity Fair)

• The Growth of Sinclair’s Conservative Media Empire (New Yorker)

• Craig Newmark, Newspaper Villain, Is Working to Save Journalism (New York Times)

• Pump and Trump: An investigation of a dozen Trump Organization deals shows deep family involvement in projects that often involved deceptive practices (ProPublica)

• Everything You Know about Cross-Country Convergence Is (Now) Wrong (Peterson Institute for International Economics)

• Billionaires Are the Leading Cause of Climate Change (GQ)

• The Bad, Good Lawyer: David Boies Is a Longtime Liberal Hero. Did He Also Enable Harvey Weinstein? (New York Times)

• America Isn’t Ready for the Lanternfly Invasion (Bloomberg)

• Musical pleasures: We know music is pleasurable, the question is why? Many answers have been proposed: perhaps none are quite right (Aeon)