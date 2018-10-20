MIB: Barbara Kahn, Marketing Professor at Wharton

This week on Masters in Business radio podcast, I speak with Barbara E. Kahn, Professor of Marketing at The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania, author of The Shopping Revolution: How Successful Retailers Win Customers in an Era of Endless Disruption.

She discusses how retailers are responding to the challenge posed by online and Amazon via an “Omni-channel experience.” She offers Target (TGT) as an example of online, large suburban big box stores and much smaller urban stores with a different product mix, curbside pickup, store delivery from online and order in store for home delivery

Kahn explains how “Digitally native vertical brands” have become big sellers, from Warby Parker, Casper and Allbirds. Collectively these brands are creating a very different shopping experience.

Her favorite books are here; transcript of our conversation will be posted here.

