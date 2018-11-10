10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week, NFP-free morning train reads:

• Is Apple Losing Its Innovation Edge? (Knowledge@Wharton) but see Apple and The Meta Game (Lindzon)

• A Dozen Lessons about Business from Anthony Bourdain (25iq)

• What I Learned From Making Hot Sauce at Scale (Medium)

• Inside the Top-Secret Israeli Anti-Terrorism Operation That’s Changing the Game (Vanity Fair)

• Climate change is unraveling this Antarctic ecosystem (National Geographic) see also Humans blamed for mass wildlife loss (BBC)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Dr. Robert Cialdini, Professor Emeritus of Psychology and Marketing at Arizona State University. He is the author of the book Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion which has sold 3 million copies in 30 languages. His new book is Pre-Suasion: A Revolutionary Way to Influence and Persuade.

