10 Friday AM Reads

• Klarman on Hard Choices: The importance of thoughtful deliberation—and its implications for the future of capitalism (Harvard Business School)

• Could California’s ocean ranches solve a global food shortage and fix the seafood trade deficit? (Washington Post)

• Med Schools’ Business Model Is Officially Dead (Med Page Today) see also Statistical pitfalls of personalized medicine (Nature)

• Failed tax-cut experiment in Kansas should guide national leaders (The Hill)

• His F-16 lost its engine, then caught fire over Washington before crashing. And he lived to tell about it. (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with GOP political strategist Rick Wilson, one of the first Conservative (and most prominent) “Never Trump” Republicans. Wilson is the author of “Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever.”

