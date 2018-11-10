10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• When the Going Gets Tough, Traders Cast Blame Everywhere (Bloomberg)
• When Cash Outperforms Everything (A Wealth of Common Sense) see also A Brutal Global Market in 2018 Has Just One Champion (Bloomberg)
• Star Trek and the Economics of the Future (Part I): Tribalism versus Terranism (Building the Skyline)
• The Amazon deal was actually great for New York (New York Post)
• Best photos of 2018 (National Geographic)
What are you reading?
