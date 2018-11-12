Marvel Cinematic Universe

Click to explore the tree.



Source: Straits Times

BoingBoing:

The legendary comic-book author, publisher, and film producer Stan Lee has died. He co-created Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, the Avengers, the X-Men, Black Panther, and many more characters and imaginary worlds we’ve come to know through comic books, games, and movies.

It is difficult to imagine what pop culture in American would look like without Stan Lee — he gave us a new model of fairy tales where the freaks, the weirdos, and the outcasts were the heroes, and not the monsters.