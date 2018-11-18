10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• I’m Poor, Now Please Stop Telling Me What to Do With My Non-Existent Money (Vice) see also The Price of Financial Advice Is, Finally, Falling (Wall Street Journal)
• What I learned as a hedge fund manager (Vanguard)
• How Hackers Are Stealing High-Profile Instagram Accounts (The Atlantic)
• The Unfair Advantage of Discomfort (Krueger & Catalano)
• Are Killer Robots the Future of War? Parsing the Facts on Autonomous Weapons (New York Times)
• Playing with Fire: What happens when a country becomes so overrun with fantasy and magical thinking that a large portion of adults can no longer be counted on to make adult decisions (Reformed Broker)
• Inflated Home Appraisals Drain Billions From Government Insurance Fund (Wall Street Journal)
• West Virginia’s Natural Gas Industry Keeps Pushing to Whittle Away Payments to Residents (ProPublica)
• RIP, California GOP: Republicans lash out after midterm election debacle (Politico)
• He Befriended 4,000 Dogs to Get Their Side of the Story (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert, and author of numerous books, most recently of Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don’t Matter.
Trump made more false claims in the two months leading up to the midterms, than he did in all of 2017
Source: The Star
