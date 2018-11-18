Transcript: Scott Adams, Creator of Dilbert







The transcript from this week's MIB: Scott Adams on Dilbert & Trump, is below.

BARRY RITHOLTZ, HOST, MASTERS IN BUSINESS: This week on the podcast, I have an extra special guest and what can I say about Scott Adams the creator of Dilbert. We had a — where do I even begin? We had a wide-ranging conversation about everything from persuasion and communication skills to cartooning and writing books.

He and I have been on the opposite side of the Trump phenomena and I have to say we actually had a very fascinating and civil conversation about what makes Trump so unique and different than everybody else, how he’s disrupting politics, how he has won big league, coincidentally the name of the most recent book Scott wrote. And Scott admits to being to the left of Bernie Sanders which I think would surprise a lot of the people who criticize him on Twitter and elsewhere.

We had a fascinating conversation, be sure and stay until the very end to listen to that because really, it’s quite intriguing and if I had another hour, I probably could’ve continued the conversation for that much longer.

So with no further ado, my conversation with Scott Adams.

My extra special guest this week is Scott Adams, he is best known as the creator of the comic strip Dilbert which appears in over 2000 newspapers worldwide in 65 countries and 25 languages, he is the author of numerous books including “Dilbert Future and the Joy of Work” his most recent books are “How to Fail at Everything and Still Succeed” and “Win Bigly” he received the National Cartoonist Society Reuben Award and the Newspaper Comic Strip Award in 1997.

Scott Adams, welcome to Bloomberg.

SCOTT ADAMS, CREATOR, DILBERT: Thanks for having me.

RITHOLTZ: You seem to come out of a fairly typical corporate background ,you worked in banking and technology, how did that road lead to the creation of Dilbert?

ADAMS: Well the corporate thing didn’t work out for me so I worked for eight and a half years in a big bank in San Francisco and eight and a half years or about years at the local phone company, well both of those careers ended for the same reason, in both cases, my boss called me into my office and said, it turns out the media just discovered that we have no diversity in management, and in each case, my boss said, “I’m going to tell you politely, you can’t be promoted here.”

RITHOLTZ: Really?

ADAMS: Yes, until things balanced out a little bit.

Now, when I tell this story people always say “stop being a victim, stop complaining” I’m not doing that, I’m telling you what happened.

RITHOLTZ: So how did each of those events lead you to exploring cartooning? You have been drawing since what — you’re 11? Something like that?

ADAMS: Yeah when I was little kid, like lots of little kids, I thought hey, I think I would grow up to be a cartoonist, that’s one of the most common …

RITHOLTZ: Really?

ADAMS: Little kid, you know, dreams, basketball player and cartoonist…

RITHOLTZ: Racecar driver.

ADAMS: Racecar driver, yes, astronaut. And I thought I wanted to be Charles Schultz when I grew up but by the time I reached probably age 11,12, I started to be able to reason…

RITHOLTZ: Yes.

ADAMS: And suddenly the fantastical world of children started to fall away, you know, Santa Claus wasn’t real, et cetera, but I started to think wait a minute I want to be Charles Schultz the most famous cartoonist in the world, but there are around 6 billion people in the world maybe back then and there was only one of him and I thought I’m not liking my odds, maybe I should try to be a lawyer a businessman or something.

So I gave up on the old cartooning thing and went to traditional economics degree, business world kind of a life, but when it didn’t work out, I started to say what can I do that would not have a boss?

Because I noticed that the common element was having a boss because my success or lack of it in the corporate world didn’t have anything to do with my ability or how hard I worked, it was entirely up to what a boss decided for the bosses and the company’s own reasons. And I thought well I’d like to be free of that so I’ve tried a number of things over the years, cartooning was the one that worked.

And what I did was I tried to do things which would have a low risk you know, I wouldn’t die if I didn’t workout I wouldn’t be bankrupt if it didn’t work out ,I would just be tired or embarrassed, those were the worst-case scenarios. I saw the world as sort of a slot machine that you didn’t have to put money into meaning that I could just sit there and pull until I got a jackpot and that I could win every time if I was willing to sit there long enough and pull.

So cartooning was one of those pulls, it wasn’t the only one, there were lots of them, I wrote about it in “How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big” and it just happened to be the one that worked.

RITHOLTZ: So let’s talk about cartooning little because in the beginning you got a lot of rejection, you pulled the lever, you actually were debating, hey maybe I’ve pulled long enough on cartooning, that’s not working, but an inspirational letter from a fan kept you going. Tell — am I misstating that? Am I overstating that?

ADAMS: You’re close, you’re in the same ZIP Code.

RITHOLTZ: Okay.

ADAMS: Let me tell you the story. One day I came home and was flipping through the channels on TV and there was a show on how to become a cartoonist of all things…

RITHOLTZ: Really?

ADAMS: I’ve never seen it before but I missed most of the show and so I wrote down from the closing credits the name of the host and figured out how to send them a snail mail letter and I said “Hey, I missed your show but can you give me some tips how to become a cartoonist?”

And a few weeks later, I got a two-page handwritten letter from the host of the show, Jack Cassady is his name and he gave me some advice about what books to buy, what materials to use and then he gave me this advice. He said it’s a really competitive industry and you’re going to get rejected a lot but, don’t give up.

A year goes by, and one day I walk out to my mailbox and there’s a letter from the same cartoonist, Jack Cassady, who had given me the original advice and he said he was cleaning his office and came across my samples and the letter I sent him in the bottom of some pile and he said he was just writing to make sure that I hadn’t given up.

And I thought maybe he sees something I don’t see, so I decided to get out my materials and try again and by then I’d have this idea for a character called Dilbert, who was roughly based on my work experience and sent it out to the major syndicates, most of them rejected me, once I thought I had all the rejections, I put my materials back in the closet again, and then the phone rings a few weeks later. And it was a woman who said she worked for a company I never heard of, some company called United Media and they said they saw my samples, I didn’t know how, and wanted to offer me a contract to be a syndicated cartoonist, the biggest break you could possibly have in cartooning, but I never heard of this company.

And so I said “I haven’t heard of your company, this United Media Company, I didn’t send my samples to anybody with that name, so I feel more comfortable if you have some references. Was there somebody you’ve worked with before, a cartoonist who has been published in any way you know on a on a pamphlet or a greeting card anything like that. And there was this long pause and then she said “Yes, we handle Peanuts and Garfield and Robot Man and Nancy…” and when she got to about the 12th name on the list I realize my negotiating position have been compromised and I got myself a lawyer and got a contract and that’s the…

RITHOLTZ: The rest is history. That is hilarious.

So let’s talk a little but about that process of syndication, how does that work? What is the economics of syndication? What rights do you give up? What rights do you retain?

ADAMS: Well, first of all, the old syndicate was bought by the new syndicate so it’s universal you click is the syndicate now and the way that works, syndication, and it it works for cartoonists and columnists is that once you do your contract with the syndication company they do the marketing and the selling and the distribution so you can just concentrate on the creating.

And depending on your leverage you might be my make a deal where you split the revenue 50-50 but they’re picking up a lot of expenses and then as you get more successful you might be able to negotiate a better mix than that.

RITHOLTZ: That’s seems pretty reasonable, so you’re working in corporate America for a big bank and a telco company, I have always thought the Dilbert character was the man in the middle, he’s got an incompetent boys boss above him, he’s got lazy coworkers adjacent to him, he’s got aggressive sales people always promise the world and expect him to deliver and then annoying mentors and interns beneath him, what was the motivation for the experience? Because some people have said “Well Scott Adams is obviously Dilbert” but you’ve kind of pushed back on that.

ADAMS: Well, all of the characters are either some part of my own personality usually not the full personality because cartoon characters work better if they have some distinguishing characteristic that’s usually a flaw.

RITHOLTZ: Right, not fully fleshed out but they are this key characteristic.

ADAMS: So if you’re looking to develop your own cartoon, what you want to look for is can you describe the character in a word or two, Garfield is a cat, Dilbert is a nerd, depending on what word you want to use, he is an office worker, Alice is angry, Wally is lazy, Dogbert is scheming.

RITHOLTZ: The Elbonians.

ADAMS: The Elbonians are just the every other country, I learned that trick that if you use any other country that’s a real country there’s just nothing you can do humor wise, it’s going to come back, so I had to develop an imaginary country just to have somebody who is at another country doing foolish things.

RITHOLTZ: And the fact that it’s underwater, what was the significance of that?

ADAMS: It’s under mud, so the Elbonians are always in waist deep mud but that’s never explained.

RITHOLTZ: All right, so let’s talk a little bit about how the strip has evolved over the years, you’ve gotten some pushback from other cartoonists including some people who I have to admit to being perplexed by this, claim that you’re basically excusing bad corporate behavior. I don’t see it that way. How do you see do — first of all, do you respond to other cartoonists slagging your work and what do you think of this sort of, I don’t know, push back to the charming simplicity of the message of somebody stuck in the middle of a corporate drone type of a workplace.

ADAMS: Well first of all, the hierarchy in cartooning especially is that the people who are very successful tend not to criticize other cartoonists.

RITHOLTZ: Always punch up, that’s legit.

ADAMS: And the people who are lower in the rank are pretty sure that everybody above them got there by locked door or the public doesn’t understand how bad it is and they can’t understand why it’s successful. So the people who are not yet successful are just brutal, the people who are peers or above me in success cartooning are almost never that way, it’s the rarest thing in the world.

RITHOLTZ: You also and I’m going to interrupt right here and say you have frequently discussed the role of luck in everybody’s life, luck is so important, if this person didn’t follow up, Cassady didn’t follow up with that email that letter pre-email, who knows what might have happened?

ADAMS: Yes, luck is always the big variable but I think the mistake is thinking that you can’t control luck, you can’t control actual you know random events but you can certainly put yourself in places where more luck can happen.

RITHOLTZ: What’s the phrase, luck is where preparation meets opportunity, is that right?

ADAMS: Well, there is that plus there’s amount of energy, if you put more energy into the universe, if you try to start 10 companies one after another the odds of one of them working out by luck is pretty good. If you try one thing once and then you give up, your odds of finding luck are very low, so you can do a lot to go where the luck is, it’s the reason I moved from upstate New York to San Francisco because there was just more happening, more opportunity, more chances for luck.

RITHOLTZ: And much better weather.

ADAMS: Much better weather.

RITHOLTZ: To say the least.

Have you ever considered dramatically shifting the way Dilbert’s life has progressed, you’ve introduced new characters, you’ve introduced new plot lines but he seems to be pretty consistently Dilbert all the way through.

ADAMS: Well, actually I did make one big change early in the strip, the first several years it wasn’t really about the workplace he was a guy who had a job but it was about things he did with his dog and things he did at home and it was just about the time that email was just becoming a thing and I have email early because it was something we did a work so I got it before most of the public, and the few people who got an email didn’t have anybody to email so they didn’t have anybody to send a message to, but I started publishing my email in the comic strip and then people all over the country would say hey, I got somebody to write to, I’m going to tell you what I like about your strip and what I don’t like.

And consistently they said we love it when he’s at work doing workplace stuff, but I don’t like it as much when he is at home, so because my background is an MBA and an economics degree and not art, I did not have any artistic integrity to lose because I didn’t start with any, and I said what’s the point of making art that the audience doesn’t want to see, so I gave the audience what they wanted, more workplace and that’s when it all took off.

RITHOLTZ: Did you ever get specific ideas from people who shoot you an email and saying hey this happened at my job.

ADAMS: Yes, most of what I write is based on other people suggestions so I used to get those suggestions by email, before that, it was from my own experience and today every week or two, I will just send out a tweet and say “Hey, what’s bothering you about your job?” and I’ll get hundreds of responses…

RITHOLTZ: Hundreds.

ADAMS: And usually that writes my week of Dilbert right there.

RITHOLTZ: That’s absolutely astonishing. So I have to bring a very early in the cycle before the Republican nomination in 2016 was wrapped up, you had identified Trump as having a different approach to messaging that he was basically steamrolling not only the rest of the nominees of Republicans and you said he would win the Republican nomination, but you also said he’s likely to win the whole shebang at a point in history where that was just a wild forecast.

ADAMS: Yes.

RITHOLTZ: And it turned out you were correct, so tell us what did you see in 2015 that so many other people completely missed?

ADAMS: Just by chance I have a weird combination of skills and experience that gave me a different filter on the situation, one is I grew up in New York upstate but is close enough to get sort of the New York sensibility so that helped me understand when Trump was serious and when he was kidding, which seems to be a huge problem with people, they literally can’t tell when he is just sort kidding or he is using hyperbole to get a point.

RITHOLTZ: The famous line is take him seriously but not literally.

ADAMS: Right. The other thing I have going for me is a business background and so I can understand for example when he uses hyperbole to tell you the economy is doing better than it’s ever been, it’s going to be the greatest thing, he understands that the economy is a psychology engine, we don’t have a shortage of materials, we don’t have a resource problem, we have a psychology problem and he was looking to fix it directly.

Now I also have a background as a trained hypnotist so I could recognize and I’ve also been studying the ways of persuasion in general for decades so when I was watching the president work on the campaign trail I was seeing the techniques of persuasion used at the highest level I’ve ever seen in public, and to me it look like he was bringing a flamethrower to a stick fight and it and I thought it was actually an easy prediction.

RITHOLTZ: You know it’s funny New Yorkers kind of know him as a goofball businessman wannabe, he is not a huge developer, he is not this, he is not that, but he’s been incredibly successful person at managing and manipulating the media and I think a lot of people completely miss that skill set.

There are few better and then Donald Trump at dominating the news cycle even when he says something that’s not true and everybody rushes to correct him, the next day, all we’re talking about is still Donald Trump.

ADAMS: And you saw that right from the start at the first Republican debate when he was asked the very first question, Megyn Kelly asked him this incredibly toxic damaging career ending campaign ending question…

RITHOLTZ: For anyone else anyway.

ADAMS: For anyone else about his bad statements about women and instead of apologizing like somebody might do or avoiding the question in the normal way that people do it, he interrupts her with “Only Rosie O’Donnell” now first of all, completely not true but did it matter? It didn’t, because he took all of the energy out of the question which was lethal and he moved it to his answer which was so much fun and so provocative and so enjoyed by his base, especially they have a feeling about Rosie O’Donnell that I said, oh my goodness, he just sucked all of the energy out of the problem and put it into something that people can’t stop talking about…

RITHOLTZ: Right.

ADAMS: While forgetting the question and I literally stood up and walked toward the television like my — I had a tingle in my arms and I thought I think I just saw the future.

RITHOLTZ: How to Win Bigly by dominating the news cycle and sucking all the oxygen out of the room.

ADAMS: The actual subtitle the book is “Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don’t Matter” when I first wrote that, when I first started saying facts don’t matter back in 2015 people just rejected that as ridiculous, now you see those words those exact words the facts don’t matter, and they’re talking about in terms of our opinions not the real world and the real world if you walk in front of a bus and it hits you…

RITHOLTZ: It matters.

ADAMS: That matters.

RITHOLTZ: Physics matters, facts don’t matter.

ADAMS: But your decision about what to do that day might not be driven by facts, it’s about your emotion, how you feel everything else, so now I would say that that’s common way of thinking and I predicted in 2015 as well, and this is in “Win Bigly” that Trump would do more than win the presidency, I said he would tear the fabric of reality apart and then we would see ourselves and how we fit into the universe completely differently because of the experience, and you’re watching the fact checker site, he got 7000 things wrong in the past 24 hours why is nobody acting differently because of this? Well because the facts don’t matter, as long as he’s persuading us in the direction that people feel comfortable going, better economy, beat ISIS, have good news in North Korea, people are okay with it.

RITHOLTZ: I want to talk about the book “How to Fail at almost Everything and Still Win Big” because there are some really fascinating ideas in that book, one of which is don’t have goals, have a system. I was intrigued by that. Explain the thought process there.

ADAMS: Yes, so the distinction there is a goal is you’ve got a very specific idea what you want, but a system is something you do every day to get you to a better place but you don’t know exactly how it’s going to turn out. So an example would be if you go to college and get a degree, you might not know exactly where that is going to lead but there’s a virtually a guarantee that you will have more options to do whatever you want.

RITHOLTZ: In the book you use the example “Don’t set a goal of losing 20 pounds, set a goal of eating more healthy.”

ADAMS: Or even more specifically, using the topic of diet, I say make it a lifelong practice to increase what you know about nutrition to understand that this is better than that, to understand for example if you have a choice between a plain white potato and pasta, that the pasta has a better glycemic index, so if you if you like them the same, eat the pasta, you are going to be better off, that is just one example. But you can learn almost forever about nutrition so that you always have the option of the healthier versus less healthy choice, I tell people to make it a habit to practice trying to figure out how to get the best flavor in the things that are good for them.

RITHOLTZ: Let’s talk about the combination of mediocre skills which I’m also amused by, how do a series of mediocre skills add up to something that’s very successful?

ADAMS: This is the idea of the talent stack, so a talent stack is where instead of becoming the one best person in the world at a specific skill which only works for a few people. So if you’re Tiger Woods, learn to golf and just ride that horses as hard as you can, but for most of us we don’t have a Tiger Woods level skill at anything but what we do have is the ability to put together a stack of talents in which we’re pretty good, maybe top 20 percent compared to the rest of the world just because the rest of the world isn’t practicing those skills in the first place, and if you combine them right, you get a very powerful package.

For example, as a cartoonist, it’s no secret that I’m not very good at drawing, and you would think that’s pretty important to being a cartoonist, you should be a pretty good artist, but I’m not. I can however, draw, better than most people, likewise, I’m not the best writer in the world but I can write better than most people, I’m not the funniest guy in the room but I’m funnier than most people. I don’t know the most about business but I know a lot, so it gives me a topic to write about.

So I probably have a dozen or so modest skills which happen to sum up to something that’s of commercially extraordinary.

RITHOLTZ: So let’s talk about your process, I love to write in the morning I feel like it’s a fresh reboot, you shake the Etch-a-Sketch screen empty and you begin clean, you also like to write in the mornings but for a different reason, explain why you enjoy the mornings.

ADAMS: Yes, that’s part of my system as well, there are some things you can do in certain energy states that you can’t do in others, so in the morning my brain is at its very best, so between four and 10 in the morning I’m absolutely the most creative, most productive, best concentration, by noon, I’m a little burned out, and it’s a perfect time to go to the gym because I don’t want to think too hard but my body is in perfect shape.

RITHOLTZ: Right.

ADAMS: And then by evening I’m ready to do you know more fun stuff, so I try to match my energy state to the task which is something you can only do if you don’t have a boss most of the time. And if your boss is saying, you know, “I want you to be here in the meeting from 8 to 10,” you don’t get to say “You know boss, that was the only time I was going to do something useful and you just took it from me.” So that’s a big, big incentive to find a way that to control your own schedule because and I often say this happiness is not caused by whether you can get the stuff you want, happiness is caused as that even more by getting the stuff when you want it, it’s not what you have is because we live in a world where you can often get you what you need but you can often get it when you need it, you can’t often sleep when you’re tired, eat when you’re hungry, exercise when you have the energy, and write when your brain is the best.

So to the extent that you can develop a system so that your energy is always right for the task, you are way ahead.

RITHOLTZ: So let’s talk a little about the happiness ratio, I love that concept of having a certain so you and I will disagree about certain things, the ability to sell focus your thoughts on happy ideas and create a sort of self awareness of positivity, am I overstating that? Is an important aspect.

ADAMS: Yes, you can you can manage your own brain like you can manage shelf space and so if you don’t manage your brain, it’s going to think about whatever it thinks about and for most of us, that will drift off to negative thoughts, there is something that happened in the past or something bad that might happen tomorrow.

But if you tell yourself, well let me think about what could go right, let me think about what I appreciate, let me think about who I’m in love with, let me think about that, you can just use up the shelf space and the…

RITHOLTZ: More happy thoughts to negative thoughts gives you a better ratio and that affects your whole outlook.

ADAMS: Right, so assuming that the things you think are just the things you think is sort of a losing strategy, a better system is to manage what you’re thinking because you can make yourself think about other topics.

RITHOLTZ: For sure.

ADAMS: You have that control.

And if you do that, your body will respond, your health will respond, your every part of your — your immune system will be stronger because we know that negativity works against all that stuff.

RITHOLTZ: So let me push, I’m with you on this and you and I are completely simpatico on the happy thought ratio, there are other ways to phrase that but we’re in the same camp there.

I have to push back a little bit on the daily affirmations which looked to me like survivorship bias, meaning well the ones that don’t work out we don’t really focus on but hey I used to say affirmations about Dilbert and Dilbert worked out, therefore.

So how do you separate the daily affirmations that work from the ones that don’t or am I just being a stick in the mud?

ADAMS: It might not matter which is which is the interesting thing, I’m not sure if I will be able to expand on it completely, but what we’re talking about is the practice of writing down what you want every day so you might say, “I, Scott Adams, will be a famous cartoonist” Now that works against the systems’ way of working because it’s better to have a system that could get you a lot of different outcomes.

RITHOLTZ: Right.

ADAMS: So if you’re doing an affirmation, it’s probably better to say I will be wealthy than to say I will be rich in a specific way because you want to leave open the options.

Now the idea here is that there is there’s something about focusing that gives you a better result and the repeating it or the writing it down every day for…

RITHOLTZ: Consistency according to Bob Cialdini and the whole…

ADAMS: Yes, so just the process of doing that sort of reprograms you into a better collector of information, meaning that you can tune your brain to notice things you wouldn’t notice. You know how you’re in a crowd sometimes and you’ll hear people say people say “blah blah blah blah blah” background noise ” blah blah blah blah blah Scott blah blah blah blah blah” and like you could pick your name out of a crowd without trying.

So whatever you tune your brain to, you notice things that are useful, so part of what might be good about affirmations is that by concentrating on it, is sort of allows you to see the world that expands your perception and by the way, there’s a science behind that.

RITHOLTZ: The availability bias, you go out and get a Jeep and suddenly you see Jeeps everywhere because you’re familiar with it.

ADAMS: Yes, but beyond that, there’s also been studies that show that if you approach the world as an optimist and you just sort of keep optimistic thoughts in your head that you actually increase your perception and that this can be shown that you’ll notice things that other people wouldn’t notice. Let me give you an example.

So part of the test was, this is a — Wiseman was a guy who did this test Dr. Wiseman and he showed people of the same copy of a newspaper but they were divided into two groups, one group consider themselves lucky and another group consider themselves unlucky…

RITHOLTZ: Self evaluate…

ADAMS: Self evaluate.

RITHOLTZ: Okay.

ADAMS: Of course, there is no such thing as actual luck, neither those groups could perform better on randomized test but he said count up the number of photographs in these newspapers, and the people who were unlucky or consider themselves unlucky counted the number and on average you got the right number let’s say it was 42, the people who consider themselves lucky also got the right number on average but they were done in seconds whereas the other people took minutes, what was the difference? In each of the newspapers that both groups saw on page 2 in big words, it said stop counting the photographs, there are 42 of them.

RITHOLTZ: Really?

ADAMS: Now if you expect to be lucky, you’re looking for luck because you expect it, so the people who were looking for locket just had a broader perceptual plane and they notice that sentence the rest of the other said well my task is to look at photographs, where are the photographs, 1 to 3, I sure am bored, what a boring day, looks like another bad day for me. So your outcome can actually change what you recognize as opportunities.

RITHOLTZ: That’s fascinating, can you stick around a little bit? I have a ton more questions.

ADAMS: Absolutely.

