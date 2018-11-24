10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Chicago coffee, grab a seat in the den, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• The Most Powerful Woman in Fund Management Gives a Rare Interview: Fidelity’s third-generation leader opens up about cryptocurrencies, M&A and why her firm cut index fund fees to zero. (Bloomberg)

• Chris Wallace Is Fox News’s Man in the Middle (Town & Country)

• The Land That Failed to Fail: The West was sure the Chinese approach would not work. It just had to wait. It’s still waiting. (New York Times)

• Why Doctors Hate Their Computers (New Yorker)

• Michael Lewis on the Saboteur in Chief (New York Review of Books)

• From rebellious to reliable: Donald Trump Jr.’s journey back to family royalty (Washington Post)

• American Exorcism: Priests are fielding more requests than ever for help with demonic possession, and a centuries-old practice is finding new footing in the modern world. (The Atlantic)

• The Second Half of Watergate Was Bigger, Worse, and Forgotten By the Public (Longreads)

• The Forgotten Legend of Silicon Valley’s Flying Saucer Man (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Alex Trebek on Retirement, His Legacy, and Why Knowledge Matters (Vulture)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ralph Scamardella, chef and partner at Tao Group, which operates some of the largest and most profitable restaurants in the country.

Tech Stock Fall Lost These 5 Companies $1.1 Trillion in Market Value



Source: Dealbook, Barrons

