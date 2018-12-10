10 Friday AM Reads

December 7, 2018 7:59am by

My morning train reads:

• Millennials Didn’t Kill the Economy. The Economy Killed Millennials. (The Atlantic)
• Why do so many people fall for financial scams? (Economist)
• How Has Stock Ownership Trended in the Past Few Decades? (St. Louis Fed)
• Trump called himself “Tariff Man.” The internet did the rest. (Vox)
• Flying Spitfires—No Military Experience Required (Barron’s)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jeremy Grantham, co-founder of the global asset management firm GMO and its chief investment strategist

