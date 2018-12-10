10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• Fire, Floods and Famine: The Pessimist’s Guide to 2019 (Bloomberg) but see Best things on the Internet 2018 (AV Club)

• How Ireland Outmaneuvered Britain on Brexit: Irish diplomats set the terms of the Brexit talks long before the British caught on. Here’s how they pulled it off. (Bloomberg)

• Paul Ryan’s long con (Vox)

• 8 Ways the 808 Drum Machine Changed Pop Music (Rolling Stone)

• Preparing for Discovery With NASA’s Parker Solar Probe (NASA)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Bethany McLean, contributing editor at Vanity Fair and author of the recently released “Saudi America: The Truth About Fracking and How It’s Changing the World.” She also co-wrote “The Smartest Guys in the Room: The Amazing Rise and Scandalous Fall of Enron.”

