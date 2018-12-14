Rimac C-Two

At first glance, the Rimac C looks like just another gas powered super car. Look a bit closer, and note there is no place to pump in gas. Instead, it is an all electric super-car, using four zero-emission electric motors, one at each corner, to generate some pretty insane stats:

1,914 horsepower

258 mph

1.85 seconds to 60 mph

0-to 100 mph in 4.3 seconds

Quarter mile in 9.1 seconds

1,700 pound-feet of torque.

All that juice delivered via all 4 wheels makes for a wicked fast eco-racer, obliterating traditional petrol powered supercars (Bugattis, Lambos, Ferraris, etc.) on a drag strip.

Before designing supercars, Rimac was developing into a supplier to automakers, delivering battery packs, infotainment systems, drivetrains, electronics, and advanced drivers assistance systems.

Want a C-Two? You are too late — Rimac will produce only 150 C2s at $2.1 million dollars for 2020 delivery date. It was sold out two weeks after launch.

Roof cut reminiscent of the Ford GT40 makes it easy to enter wearing a racing helmet

Sources: Rimac, The Drive, Autocar, Wikipedia