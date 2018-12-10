10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning reads:

• 99 Good News Stories You Probably Didn’t Hear About in 2018. The world didn’t fall apart this year. You were just getting your news from the wrong places… (Medium)

• Lu Zhang of Ohio State University is skeptical about market-beating factors: The Professor Has Some Questions About Your Index Funds (Bloomberg Opinion)

• Where Government Is a Dirty Word, but Its Checks Pay the Bills (New York Times)

• The Farm Bill, hemp legalization and the status of CBD: An explainer (Brookings)

• The cost of natural disasters this year: $155 billion (Washington Post)

A Concise History of Presidential Commentary on the Stock Market



Source: Bloomberg

