For our very last car of the year, I thought I would use what is one of the most lovely cars ever made: 1935 Mercedes-Benz 500K Special.

Mercedes built these from 1934-36, with the factory designation W29. The K” stands for Kompressor which was what made the engines special — a supercharger turned these into performance cars. The larger, more powerful 5.0L Inline 8 with a Roots supercharger made 160 HP — a lot for that era. It came standard with a 4-speed manual, but had an option of a 5-speed manual and 2 different wheelbase lengths (the “A” was 117.3, the longer wheelbase “B” or “C” was 129.5 in).

MB made 342 cars designated 500K, making them rare and expensive — they go for $1.5 – 2.0 million dollars . . .

Source: Hemmings