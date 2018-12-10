10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

• Not One Ivy League Endowment Beat a Simple U.S. 60-40 Portfolio Over Ten Years (Institutional Investor)

• Unsexy Actuaries Are 97.28892% Certain They Need Stronger Brand (Bloomberg)

• The tale of two kings: A decade of divergence for Gross and Gundlach (Citywire)

• We Need to Destroy the Blurbing Industrial Complex (The Millions)

• The key to understanding America’s red-blue split isn’t ideology or culture. It’s economics. (Washington Post) see also What’s Stronger Than a Blue Wave? Gerrymandered Districts (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with GOP political strategist Rick Wilson, one of the first Conservative (and most prominent) “Never Trump” Republicans. Wilson is the author of “Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever.”

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!