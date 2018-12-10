10 Sunday Morning Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• When Are Holiday Sales Too Good to Be True? (Consumer Reports)

• Memo from a ‘Facebook nation’ to Mark Zuckerberg: You moved fast and broke our country. (Recode) see also Mark Zuckerberg’s Biggest Problem: Internal Tensions At Facebook Are Boiling Over (Buzzfeed)

• How to Configure Your iPhone to Work for You, Not Against You (Better Humans)

• Mystery on the Waterfront: How the “Smart City” Allure Led a Major Public Agency in Toronto Into a Reckless Deal with Big Tech (Centre for Free Expression)

• How Chrissy Teigen Became the Anti–Gwyneth Paltrow (Slate)

• The Eisenhower Code: Happy to Serve, Reluctant to Lead (Wall Street Journal)

• The Mueller Investigation Nears the Worst Case Scenario (Wired) see also Manafort, Cohen, and Individual 1 Are in Grave Danger (The Atlantic)

• Library as Infrastructure: Reading room, social service center, innovation lab. How far can we stretch the public library? (Places)

• “If you want to be one of the most streamed artists on the planet, there’s one thing in particular that you apparently need. That thing is a penis.” (Mashable)

• ‘Clueless’ Was Amy Heckerling’s Masterpiece. Is She Done With It? As If. (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jeremy Grantham, co-founder of the global asset management firm GMO and its chief investment strategist.

In every state, the minimum wage is lower than what residents want, study says



Source: Washington Post

