MIB Live with Ray Dalio

This week, we have a special MIB – our very first Masters in Business Live, with Ray Dalio. He is the founder, Co-Chair and Co-CIO of Bridgwater Associates, and author of Principles: Life and Work. We spoke at length about what his role at the firm, and his plans for the future. We also discussed his new book, Principles for Navigating Big Debt Crises (PDF here). His prior MIB appearances are here and here.

In our live conversation, he describes how 48 of the greatest financial crises look very similar from a structural perspective. He describes the process that each of thes financial disasters followed, and what regulators should be doing in response.

Dalio does not mince words, answering questions in-depth and with clarity. Everyone who attended received a copy of his newest book, Big Debt Crises. He even stayed around afterwards long enough to sign every single copy, personally.

His favorite books are here; transcript of our conversation is posted here; photos here.

You can stream/download the full conversation, including the podcast extras on iTunes, Bloomberg, Overcast, and Stitcher. Our earlier podcasts can all be found at iTunes, Stitcher, Overcast, and Bloomberg.

Next week, we speak with Jeremy Grantham, co-founder and chairman of GMO.