Should America Be Run by … Trader Joe’s?

The quirky little grocery chain with California roots and German ownership has a lot to teach all of us about choice architecture, efficiency, frugality, collaboration, and team spirit.
Source: Freakonomics
The quirky little grocery chain with California roots and German ownership has a lot to teach all of us about choice architecture, efficiency, frugality, collaboration, and team spirit.
Source: Freakonomics
Previous PostThe Facebook Dilemma
Get subscriber-only insights and news delivered by Barry every two weeks.