Steven Cohen, Point72 at 92nd Street Y

Steven A. Cohen is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Point72, a 1,250+ person registered investment advisor. He talks with Glenn Fuhrman, the co-managing partner of MSD Capital and the founder of The FLAG Art Foundation. They have a fascinating conversation that includes everything from Steve’s incredibly successful career as an investor to his philanthropic efforts on behalf of our nation’s veterans and his well-known passion for modern and contemporary art.

Mr. Cohen founded SAC Capital in 1992 and converted his investment operations to the Point72 Asset Management family office in 2014. An avid philanthropist and entrepreneur, Mr. Cohen has founded and holds active leadership roles in a number of nonprofit organizations, including the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, Cohen Veterans Network and Cohen Veterans Bioscience. He serves on the boards of MOCA in Los Angeles, the Robin Hood Foundation and MoMA.

Legendary Investor Steve Cohen with Glenn Fuhrman: On Investing, Philanthropy and Art



Source: 92nd Street Y (Nov 13, 2018)