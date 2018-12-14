Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 12.14.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending December 14th, 2018

Positives:

1. MBA mortgage applications rose a seasonally-adjusted 3.0% w/o/w, higher than previous 1.0% increase.

2. Job openings rose 1.7% m/o/m from 6.960M to 7.079M.

3. Jobless claims fell 27k w/o/w, from 233k to 206k.

4. CPI came in at no change m/o/m as expected.

5. Industrial production rose 0.6% m/o/m, up from previous 0.3% increase.

6. PPI-FD rose 0.1% m/o/m, within the expected range for November.