Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 12.14.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending December 14th, 2018
Positives:
1. MBA mortgage applications rose a seasonally-adjusted 3.0% w/o/w, higher than previous 1.0% increase.
2. Job openings rose 1.7% m/o/m from 6.960M to 7.079M.
3. Jobless claims fell 27k w/o/w, from 233k to 206k.
4. CPI came in at no change m/o/m as expected.
5. Industrial production rose 0.6% m/o/m, up from previous 0.3% increase.
6. PPI-FD rose 0.1% m/o/m, within the expected range for November.
Negatives:
1. Import prices fell 1.6% m/o/m, and export prices fell 0.9% m/o/m, missing expectations.
2. NFIB small business optimism index came in 104.8, below the expected 107.0.
3. Retail sales rose 0.2% m/o/m, down from previous 1.1% increase.
4. PMI composite FLASH came in at 53.6 in November, down from previous 54.4.
5. Same store sales rose 6.6% w/o/w, falling short of previous 7.0% increase.
