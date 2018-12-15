10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat by the window, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Economics: The Discipline That Refuses to Change. Behavioral economics upended the idea that humans act solely in their rational self-interest. So why do most undergrads barely learn anything about the field? (The Atlantic)

• Dr. Elon & Mr. Musk: Life Inside Tesla’s Production Hell (Wired)

• Meet the Safecracker of Last Resort: Charlie Santore sees Los Angeles from the inside, by breaking into safes whose owners can no longer unlock them (The Atlantic)

• How the IRS Was Gutted (ProPublica)

• This San Francisco Investor Wants to Revolutionize Private Equity with a Quant Fund for Private Markets. Is He Crazy? (Institutional Investor)

• Sins of the Fathers: The Confederacy was built on slavery. How can so many Southern whites still believe otherwise? (Washington Post)

• The Best Way To Save People From Suicide (Huffington Post)

• Machine Politics: The rise of the internet and a new age of authoritarianism (Harpers)

• Good Grief!: The beguiling philosophy of Peanuts: according to a new exhibition, they had a seismic influence on society (BBC)

• The Great NFL Heist: How Fox Paid for and Changed Football Forever (Ringer)