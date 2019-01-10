10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• Canada Says, ‘Give Me Your MBAs, Your Entrepreneurs’ (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Crowded Cities Short on Housing Are Looking to Turn Water Into Land: Hong Kong and Copenhagen are building artificial islands for new communities. But too many projects ignore environmental costs. (Slate)

• How Is The Shutdown Affecting America? Let Us Count The Ways (NPR) see also Trump Has Lost Ground In The Shutdown Blame Game (FiveThirtyEight)

• Genes, Environment, and Luck: What We Can and Cannot Control (Quillette)

• 9 Music Trends That Need To Die In 2019 (Stereogum)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Len Kiefer from Deputy Chief Economist at Freddie Mac.

Get all 10 Daily Reads in your inbox — free! Sign up here