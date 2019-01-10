10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:
• What Billy Beane and Jim Simons Have in Common (Institutional Investor)
• How Not To Be Stupid (Farnam Street) see also Metacognitive Failure as a Feature of Those Holding Radical Beliefs (Science Direct)
• Trump Took Credit for Stock Market Records. Does He Deserve Blame for the Plunge? (Businessweek)
• Dairy farming is dying. After 40 years, I’m done. (Washington Post)
• Civil Discourse Exists in This Small Corner of the Internet (The Atlantic)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!