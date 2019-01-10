10 Thursday AM Reads

January 3, 2019 8:30am by

My morning train reads:

• What Billy Beane and Jim Simons Have in Common (Institutional Investor)
• How Not To Be Stupid (Farnam Street) see also Metacognitive Failure as a Feature of Those Holding Radical Beliefs (Science Direct)
• Trump Took Credit for Stock Market Records. Does He Deserve Blame for the Plunge? (Businessweek)
• Dairy farming is dying. After 40 years, I’m done. (Washington Post)
• Civil Discourse Exists in This Small Corner of the Internet (The Atlantic)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under