Masters in Business Live with Howard Marks, Oaktree Capital

Our next MIB Live is scheduled for Monday, February 25, 2019 at 5pm!
It features Howard Marks, Co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, and will be broadcast live for an hour. Seating is extremely limited. You can request a ticket here or click below (scroll to RSVP button).
February 25, 2019
5:00 pm Light bites & networking
5:30 pm Live interview begins
Doors will be closed at 5:25 pm. Late arrivals will not be accommodated.
6:30 pm Cocktail reception
Bloomberg L.P. 731 Lexington Avenue, New York City
Floor 28-MPR
If you cannot get tickets, then watch live or listen to our prior MIBs with Marks from 2018 or 2017.