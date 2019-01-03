Masters in Business Live with Howard Marks, Oaktree Capital

Our next MIB Live is scheduled for Monday, February 25, 2019 at 5pm!

It features Howard Marks, Co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, and will be broadcast live for an hour. Seating is extremely limited. You can request a ticket here or click below (scroll to RSVP button).

February 25, 2019 5:00 pm Light bites & networking 5:30 pm Live interview begins

Doors will be closed at 5:25 pm. Late arrivals will not be accommodated. 6:30 pm Cocktail reception Bloomberg L.P. 731 Lexington Avenue, New York City

Floor 28-MPR

If you cannot get tickets, then watch live or listen to our prior MIBs with Marks from 2018 or 2017.