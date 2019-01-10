10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Volatility: how ‘algos’ changed the rhythm of the market (Financial Times)

• China’s slowdown is the biggest threat to world economy (Washington Post)

• Big Dairy Is About to Flood America’s School Lunches With Milk (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Can More Information Lead to Worse Investment Decisions? (Behavioural Investment) see also Working Hard Is Bad For Investors (Dan Solin)

• Facebook is the new crapware (TechCrunch)