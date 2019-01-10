10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• What Google Trends can tell us About Stock Picking (Market Brothers Media)

• Is the U.S. Stock Market Bubble Bursting? A New Model Suggests “Yes (GMO)

• Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Runs 21 Miles an Hour, But Who Owns That Data? (Bloomberg)

• Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Crusher of Sacred Cows (Rolling Stone)

• The Art of Decision-Making: Life choices aren’t about what you want to do; they’re about who you want to be. (New Yorker)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jack Bogle, founder and first CEO of the Vanguard Group, which manages $5.3 trillion dollars in client assets. Bogle passed away this week at the age of 89.

