“Woke” as 2019’s Business Strategy

This is fascinating:

“70% of our elected officials in the Senate at least represent 30% of the population. Most Red States don’t have a big population — politically conservative values are over represented.

Economically, progressives are capturing the majority of the income, so just do the math, there’s a solid shareholder-driven business strategy in promoting and being very open about your Progressive Values.

Bottom line: that audience is the one that’s captured the majority of the income gains over the last 10 years.