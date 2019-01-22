“Woke” as 2019’s Business Strategy

This is fascinating:
“70% of our elected officials in the Senate at least represent 30% of the population. Most Red States don’t have a big population — politically conservative values are over represented.
Economically, progressives are capturing the majority of the income, so just do the math, there’s a solid shareholder-driven business strategy in promoting and being very open about your Progressive Values.
Bottom line: that audience is the one that’s captured the majority of the income gains over the last 10 years.
Is this why Dicks banned assault rifles or Nike backed Colin Kaepernick, and now Gillette’s latest marketing campaign?
Also, discussed: Jeff Bezos’ divorce, his not so hot texting skills (hey alive girls!), Attorney General nominee William Barr and enforcing antitrust laws versus big tech and @AOC, aka Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is winning the Internet.
“Woke” is the 2019 business strategy
Source: Recode