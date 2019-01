My midweek morning train reads:

• Have I Got a Fund For You! Why Brokers Push Some Investments. (Wall Street Journal)

• Triple-B movie: ‘Big Short’ star fears for debt-laden companies (Financial Times)

• I Gave a Bounty Hunter $300. Then He Located Our Phone (Vice)

• Intellectual humility: the importance of knowing you might be wrong (Vox)

• How Millennials Became The Burnout Generation (Buzzfeed)

What are you reading?

