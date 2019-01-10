10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:
• Where is the Value? (Factor Investor)
• One Big Thing: On the Power of Heuristics and Reducing Complexity (Of Dollars And Data)
• How chicken became the rich world’s most popular meat (Economist)
• Time for Happiness (Harvard Business Review) see also Multiply your time by asking 4 questions about the stuff on your to-do list (TED)
• For Bill Simmons’s The Ringer, Podcasting Is the Main Event (Wall Street Journal)
What are you reading?
