MIB: Using Data Visualizations to Explain Housing and Mortgages

Economics is complex; interest rates and real estate especially so. What do you do if you are the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, and want your consumers to understand this complicated subject better? Somewhat surprisingly, the mortgage-giant better known as Freddie Mac encouraged Len Kiefer, his its Deputy Chief Economist, to share his research on social media.

Liefer is active on social media, where his charts and analytics focus primarily on credit and housing. He is a big fan of data visualizations – he has come up with different ways to present publicly available data, creating graphs and visualizations that provide fresh insights into the housing sector.

His primary responsibility is to help develop Freddie Mac’s economic outlook. Liefer’s expertise in econometrics and software coding allowed him to carve out this unique niche generating visualizations that help people better understand those sectors.

