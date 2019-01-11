Succinct Summations for Week’s Events 1.11.14

Succinct Summations for the week ending January 11th, 2018
Positives:
1. Trade negotiations between US & China appear to be progressing towards a denouement as political, economic market pressure is felt on each side of the Pacific.
2. Energy Prices continue to be soft, putting more dollars in consumers wallets;
3. CPI came in at -0.1% for December, meeting expectations.
4. Home mortgages rose a seasonally adjusted 17.0% w/o/w, up from prior -8.0% decrease
5. Jobless claims fell by 17k w/o/w from 233k to 216k.
6. Consumer credit rose 22.1B m/o/m, greater than the expected 19.0B increase.
Negatives:
1. Stalement! Government shut down will enters its 4th week, acting as a drag on the economy.
2. Energy Prices continue to be soft, reflecting the slowing global economy;
3. Job openings came in at 6.88M in November, down from prior revised 7.13M.
4. ISM non-mfg index fell 3.1 points m/o/m from 60.7 to 57.6
5. Small business optimism index fell from 104.8 to 104.4 in December.
6. Same store sales rose 8.9% w/o/w, down from previous weeks 9.3% rise.
Thanks, Matt!