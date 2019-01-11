Succinct Summations for Week’s Events 1.11.14

Succinct Summations for the week ending January 11th, 2018

Positives:

1. Trade negotiations between US & China appear to be progressing towards a denouement as political, economic market pressure is felt on each side of the Pacific.

2. Energy Prices continue to be soft, putting more dollars in consumers wallets;

3. CPI came in at -0.1% for December, meeting expectations.

4. Home mortgages rose a seasonally adjusted 17.0% w/o/w, up from prior -8.0% decrease

5. Jobless claims fell by 17k w/o/w from 233k to 216k.

6. Consumer credit rose 22.1B m/o/m, greater than the expected 19.0B increase.