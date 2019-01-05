10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish blend coffee, grab a seat with a view, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Technology, Ranked: The world is filled with amazing technologies, many that are so old we don’t even think of them as technologies at all. (Gizmodo)

• 51 Best Ideas from 2018 (Safal Niveshak)

• The Lottery Hackers: Jerry and Marge Go Large (Huffington Post)

• How Russia’s military intelligence agency became the covert muscle in Putin’s duels with the West (Washington Post)

• iPhones are hard to use (Joe Clark)

• Pan Am Flight 103: Robert Mueller’s 30-Year Search for Justice (Wired)

• Our Favorite Facts of 2018 (New York Times)

• How to Lose Tens of Thousands of Dollars on Amazon (The Atlantic)

• Silicon Valley pledged to break up the boys’ club of investing in 2018. How did it do? (Recode)

• The game-day caffeine routine that powers the NBA’s most frequent flyers (ESPN)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jason Schwarz President, Wilshire Funds Management and Wilshire Analytics. The firm, founded in 1972, was a pioneer in the field of quantitative investment analysis, and manages more than $195 billion in capital for more than 600 institutional investors.

The Long Pause



Source: Pension Partners

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!