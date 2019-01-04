Succinct Summation pof Week’s Events for 1.4.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending January 4th, 2018

Positives:

1. Total non-farm payrolls increased by 312k m/o/m, much greater than expected 180k.

2. Stocks (mostly) recovered from a disastrous start to the year; indices tacked on 3-4% Friday;

3. Wages gained 3.2% as more people returned the labor force;

4. Same store sales rose 9.3% w/o/w, up from previous week’s 7.8% increase;

5. PMI services index came in at 54.4, greater than the expected 53.4;

6. December vehicle sales = 17.5m at a SAAR, above the estimate of 17.24m.