10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:
• Farmers nearing crisis push back on Trump trade policies (Politico) see also Farm Belt Bankruptcies Are Soaring: Trade disputes over agriculture add pain to low commodity prices (Wall Street Journal)
• 50 Years of Sunny Days on ‘Sesame Street’: Behind the Scenes of TV’s Most Influential Show Ever (Hollywood Reporter)
• Gig economy tech companies like Instacart have been accused of tip theft. But the problem is bigger than that. (Recode)
• To Get Better at Time Management, Borrow a Training Strategy From Elite Athletes (The Cut)
• What Robert Mueller Knows—and Isn’t Telling Us (Wired)
What are you reading?
