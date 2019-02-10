10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning pre-flight reads:

• Swiss Bankers, Chinese Billionaires, and the CEO Betting It All: Inside the fraught race to manage China’s money. (Institutional Investor)

• Urban Organics Wants to Fix Food. (Outside)

• The Upside of a Global Downturn? Juicy Real Estate Deals (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Inside Elizabeth Holmes’s Final Months at Theranos (Vanity Fair)

• Once hailed as unhackable, blockchains are now getting hacked (MIT Technology Review)

What are you reading?

Get the daily reads in your inbox — free! Sign up here