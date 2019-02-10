10 Tuesday AM Reads

February 5, 2019 8:12am by

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Meet the Creator of the Egg That Broke Instagram (New York Times)
• Jack Bogle Led This Investing Fee War (ETF.com) see also Why ETFs Will Shine This Tax Season (Barron’s)
• The infrastructural humiliation of America (TechCrunch)
• Warren Buffett: “Really Successful People Say No To Almost Everything” (Accelerated Intelligence) but see Getting Ahead By Being Inefficient (Farnam Street)
• L.A. Rams Are Building the NFL’s Most Expensive Stadium, Without Public Money (Reason)

What are you reading?

