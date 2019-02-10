10 Wednesday AM Reads

My morning train reads:
• Active bond managers need to make risky wagers, even if they could go bust. (Bloomberg Opinion)
• The Lonely Life of a Yacht Influencer (MEL)
• Retail is broken. Apple’s Angela Ahrendts has a plan (Vogue)
• The Sommeliers of Everything: Mustard, honey, hot sauce, every gourmet food product is getting its own ‘sommeliers’ (Washington Post)
• A third of Himalayan ice cap doomed, finds report (The Guardian) see also A hole big enough to fit two-thirds of Manhattan has formed under an Antarctic glacier (NBC News)
What are you reading?
