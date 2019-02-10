10 Wednesday AM Reads

My morning train reads:
• Is an Obsession with Outcomes the Most Damaging Investor Bias? (Behavioural Investment)
• SSGA failing to keep pace in passive assets marathon (Pensions & Investments)
• Mauboussin: Who Is On The Other Side? (Blue Mountain Capital)
• Remember 2008’s Wicked Black Swans? This Year, Look Out for Gray Swans (Chief Investment Officer)
• NASA wants to get to the moon ‘as fast as possible.’ But countries like China and India are racing there, too. (Washington Post)
What are you reading?
Get the daily reads in your inbox — free! Sign up here