10 Wednesday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Is an Obsession with Outcomes the Most Damaging Investor Bias? (Behavioural Investment)

• SSGA failing to keep pace in passive assets marathon (Pensions & Investments)

• Mauboussin: Who Is On The Other Side? (Blue Mountain Capital)

• Remember 2008’s Wicked Black Swans? This Year, Look Out for Gray Swans (Chief Investment Officer)

• NASA wants to get to the moon ‘as fast as possible.’ But countries like China and India are racing there, too. (Washington Post)