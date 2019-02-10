10 Wednesday AM Reads

February 20, 2019

My morning train reads:

• Is an Obsession with Outcomes the Most Damaging Investor Bias? (Behavioural Investment)
• SSGA failing to keep pace in passive assets marathon (Pensions & Investments)
• Mauboussin: Who Is On The Other Side? (Blue Mountain Capital)
• Remember 2008’s Wicked Black Swans? This Year, Look Out for Gray Swans (Chief Investment Officer)
• NASA wants to get to the moon ‘as fast as possible.’ But countries like China and India are racing there, too. (Washington Post)

What are you reading?

