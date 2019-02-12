MIB: Living But Not Dying for Fashion

Back in the 1980s and early 90s, New York City’s annual fashion shows was a disorganized event, without a centralized planning or coordination. Dozens of locations all over the city in various locales created a logistically challenging and expensive week for the fashionistas. This was unlike the yearly shows in Milan or Paris, which were polished well-managed runway shows.

Fern Mallis was just starting at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). She was at a Michael Kors runway show in an empty loft space in Chelsea in March of 1991, when the show began, and brought down the house. Literally. The thumping bass made the ceiling come loose and it soon was crumbling onto the assembled one-name Supermodels, including Naomi, Cindi, and Linda. The fashion media coverage the next day noted: “We live for fashion, we don’t want to die for it.”

Out of that mess, Mallis created Fashion Week. It was a singular event for the entire New York fashion industry. It has since grown into a huge event in the city, and is a significant economic contributor to the city.

Mallis eventually helmed the influential Council of Fashion Designers of America. She currently hosts a series of interviews with high-profile designers at the 92nd Street Y, collected in the book “Fashion Lives: Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis.”

