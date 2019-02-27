No Detente in Fee Wars

Fees are coming down on 10 Vanguard ETFs $(175 billion aum)
My friend Asjylyn notes the fee wars continue:
“Vanguard Group is cutting management fees on 10 exchange-traded funds, the latest money manager to trim fees on a host of investment products.
The ETFs, with combined assets of $176 billion, include funds that invest in international stocks and bonds. The biggest is the $63 billion Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, which will cost $12 a year for every $10,000 invested. That is down from $14, making it cheaper than a competing ETF from BlackRock Inc.’s iShares Core lineup. In addition, 43 Vanguard mutual funds are also reducing fees.”
LOL punchline: My thesis that the “Race to Zero is Over,” barely out for a week, is already showing cracks. But the broader concept — low fees are in Vanguard’s DNA, but are a marketing cost to Schwab and Fidelity — remains fully in effect.
