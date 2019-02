Comedian, writer, and television host Stephen Colbert feels cool about being Conan O’Brien’s friend.

Stephen and Conan sit down this week to chat about bonding like brothers, growing a sustainable farm, silliness as a religion, the healing power of connecting with an audience, and hiding from their producers. Plus, Conan gives a history lesson as he and his staff pick a new subject for another drawing contest.

Audio at Stitcher, Earwolf, YouTube, iTunes.