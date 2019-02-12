Ranking U.S. Prosperity by President

You know my views on Presidents and the economy: Too much credit for when things go right, too much blame when things go wrong.

Still, I like the way Bloomberg measured 14 gauges of economic activity and financial performance across a broad range of activity — from job and wage growth to the strength of the real estate and auto industries to the health of stock and bond investments that deliver security to workers and retirees alike. They are:

Total nonfarm payrolls

Manufacturing jobs

Value of the dollar compared to major currencies

Gross domestic product

Federal budget deficit (or surplus) as a percentage of GDP

Disposable income per capita

Household debt as a percentage of disposable income

Home equity

Car sales

Hourly wages

Productivity

Bond-market performance

The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index of U.S. stocks

Gap between U.S. and global stock performance

Here is the table:



Source: Bloomberg