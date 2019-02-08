Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 2.8.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending February 8th, 2019:

Positives:

1. Jeff Bezos for the win! Calling out David Pecker and AMI, He indicted and broke the National Enquirer’s corruption-based business model. He might be one of the few billionaires who had a good week.

2. Q4 EPS growth to show 5th-straight quarter of double-digit growth;

3. Federal Chair Jerome Powell finished his 1st year on the job, with no obvious blow ups;

4. Same store sales rose 5.7% w/o/w, not far from previous 5.8% rise.

5. Jobless claims fell by 19k w/o/w, from 253k to 234k.

6. International trade deficit moved from -55.7B to -49.3B in November.